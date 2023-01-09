Legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley narrates hype video ahead of national title game

"My thanks to the greatest fans in the world and I wish that I could've been here," the coach said in the video released by Georgia Football on Twitter.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia released a hype video ahead of its final game of the season against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship, narrated by legendary head coach Vince Dooley.

Dooley, who died last October, walks onto the screen at the start of the video and begins to deliver a message to Dawgs fans and players alike.

The tweet of the video has been nearly 600,000 times leading up to the kickoff of the game tonight.

Georgia is looking to become the first team in the college football playoff era to win back-to-back titles and the first since Alabama in 2011-2012.

Dooley led the Bulldogs to a title in 1980.

Here is Dooley's entire message below:

"Hi, I'm Vince Dooley. For over 100 years, the University of Georgia has enjoyed one of the nation's top football traditions.

Life as a Bulldog has always meant something special. It is much easier sometimes to try to get there than have to be there and hold onto it and defend.

You better get ready. You better buckle your chin strap. Because they gone play you hard. If you can say ‘yeah, they'll fight you,’ well, you can play them.

They're gone play you for 60 minutes, and you're in for a battle. They gone play you together, I'll assure you of that.

This team personifies the word team. Seeing everybody else working hard together and then this camaraderie that comes forth of sharing the victory.

This, again, is a historic moment in Georgia athletics. It will be on the minds of Georgia people for generations to come. And these Georgia fans are what it's all about. We've had tremendous fans all year long—my thanks to the greatest fans in the world.