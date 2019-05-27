ATHENS, Ga. — The seventh-ranked Bulldogs have earned a national seed for the NCAA Baseball Tournament. University of Georgia garnered the No. 4 seed and will host a regional May 31 – June 3 at Foley Field.

The Bulldogs (44-15) will be playing host to Florida Atlantic (40-19), Florida State (36-21) and Mercer (35-27) in a four-team regional.

On Friday, Florida Atlantic will face Florida State at noon on ESPN3, followed by Georgia against Mercer at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network. On Saturday, the losers will meet in the afternoon game and the winners will square off in an evening contest. Regional play is double-elimination.

The winner of the Athens Regional will face the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional, happening June 7-10. LSU is the No. 13 national seed with a 37-24 record and playing host to Arizona State (37-17), Southern Miss (38-19) and Stony Brook (31-28). In Super Regional action, eight sites play host to a best-of-three game series with the winners earning one of eight spots to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska June 15-26.

The Bulldogs (44-15) will be making their 12th overall appearance in an NCAA Regional including their sixth as a regional host at Foley Field. The Bulldogs have won four of five previous regionals in Athens, advancing in 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2008. This marks the second year in a row that the Bulldogs will serve as a regional host and a national seed.

Georgia was a No. 6 national seed in 2001, a No. 7 national seed in 2006 and a No. 8 national seed in 2008 and again in 2018. The No. 4 national seed this year is the highest in school history.

Georgia returns to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since 2008-09. Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin has led the Bulldogs to a 44-15 overall record and the second best mark in SEC games at 21-9.

"Last year, we were wondering if we were going to be a top eight (national seed), thinking we’re right on the bubble, and this year we knew we were going to be a top eight national seed,” said Stricklin in a UGA release. “Actually, they kind of spoiled it early, sending it out that we were a top four seed, and the only question was going to be if we were the number three or four. We’re excited and know there’s a lot of Georgia kids on the rosters of Mercer and Florida State, and it’s going to be a really tough regional with them and Florida Atlantic. Mercer is a tough draw for the first game; they’re playing really well and just won their conference tournament. It’s going to be a big challenge.”

Georgia Tech secured the No. 3 national seed for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament, the NCAA Baseball Committee announced Monday.

Pac-12 champion UCLA is the No. 1 national seed for the NCAA baseball tournament.

2019 NCAA Baseball Athens Regional Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 31

Game 1 - No. 2 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 3 vs. Florida State at Noon (ESPN3)

Game 2 – No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Mercer at 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 - Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, Time: TBA

Game 4 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, Time: TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, Time: TBA

Game 6 - Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4, Time: TBA

Monday, June 3 (If Necessary)

Game 7 - If Necessary, TBA

2019 NCAA ATHENS REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

All Session pricing includes Game 7 for free if applicable

*Reserved Seat Ticket: $15 single game / $56 all-session

*General Admission Adult Ticket: $10 single game / $42 all-session

*General Admission Student/Youth Ticket: $5 single game

*Note: All chairback seats inside the regular Foley Field seating areas will be Reserved Seats during the postseason. General Admission seating will be located in the Right Field Bleachers.

Tickets

Go on sale online Monday afternoon, May 27 or by calling the Georgia ticket office starting Tuesday, May 28 during normal business hours at (706) 542-1231.



Single Game Tickets

Depending on advance sales, single game tickets may be available on the day of the game at Foley Field.

