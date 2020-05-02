ATHENS, Ga. — Daran Branch’s recruitment is finally over, as the three-star defensive back has signed with the University of Georgia.

The Louisiana native was committed to Ole Miss prior to flipping to Georgia on National Signing Day.

Branch was also committed to Miami for eight months prior to his commitment to Ole Miss.

The connection between Branch and former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke paid huge dividends in Branch’s recruitment when Luke became Georgia’s offensive line coach.

“The University of Georgia impacted me in a very special way—a strong way,” Branch said from his Signing Day ceremony. “I feel at home. All the people have shown me love.”

RELATED: UGA seals nation's No. 1 recruiting class for third straight year after landing top O-linemen

Branch is ranked as the No. 73 prospect at his position according to Rivals.com.

He held several offers including Auburn, Colorado, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back has his work cut out for him to see playing time in a loaded Georgia secondary, but his tackling ability will give him ample opportunities on special teams during his freshman season.

“They (Georgia) want me to first play at safety and corner,” Branch said. “But, I might wind up playing another position based on the scheme.”

Branch is the fourth defensive back commit for the Class of 2020 and will be joining fellow Louisiana prospects Major Burns and Sedrick Van Pran.

MORE HEADLINES:

Ladd McConkey takes brain and brawn to UGA

'Georgia was home': Broderick Jones on why he chose UGA

LIST: UGA recruits signed on National Signing Day

UGA officially lands RB Daijun Edwards on National Signing Day