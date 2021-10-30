Georgia smothers Florida, marches on with undefeated season

The No. 1 Bulldogs improved to 8-0 this season by beating the Gators in the 'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party' rivalry game.

ATLANTA — Another potential trap opponent lined up against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, and once again UGA knocked them down without hardly breaking a sweat.

The Bulldogs' defense made life miserable for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, sacking him twice and picking him off two more times as he managed just 4.1 yards per pass attempt, in a 34-7 win down in Jacksonville.

The lone Gators score came late in the fourth quarter - just about the only time anyone ever scores on UGA - long after the final result was comfortably settled for the Dawgs.

No.1 ranked Georgia moves to 8-0, marching on with an undefeated season that increasingly appears like it won't be seriously challenged.

Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky all came into their meetings with the Dawgs well-regarded, only to be dusted off by a combined score of 101-23.

Add the Florida result, and the Bulldogs' defense has allowed all of 53 total points this year.

The rest of the way, the Dawgs have Missouri at home (Nov. 6), Tennessee in Knoxville (Nov. 13), Charleston Southern at home (Nov. 20) and Georgia Tech in Atlanta (Nov. 27).

The way the UGA defense keeps crushing opponents, it's hard to imagine any of those teams giving the Dawgs any kind of serious run for their money.

On Saturday, after Georgia kept Richardson from being able to do just about anything - including with a pick-six touchdown toward the end of the first half - the Gators turned to Emory Jones.

He fared slightly better, completing 10-of-13 passes for 112 yards at 8.6 yards per attempt, but it did not seriously threaten Georgia.

On the Dawgs' offensive side, Zamir White was the star of the show, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown. James Cook added 46 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well.