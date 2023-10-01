President Biden, Gov. Kemp and more react to Dawgs National Championship victory

ATLANTA — How bout them Dawgs? It was a display of utter dominance on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game by Georgia, one that made the rest of the country - right on up to the president - take notice and tip their caps.
"Glory, glory, @UniversityofGA," President Joe Biden tweeted. "Congrats to the Dawgs on a hard-fought National Championship - and to @TCUFootball for beating the odds all season. Georgia, no doubt you made your community proud tonight."
Those sentiments were echoed by figures from Gov. Brian Kemp to Sen. Raphael Warnock.
"Another year, another title for our undefeated, national champion @GeorgiaFootball Bulldogs!" Gov. Kemp tweeted from the game in Southern California. "This team has inspired us every step of the way, and our family could not be prouder to support them from Athens to LA. Congratulations to all of Dawg Nation, and #GoDawgs!"
"History! Congrats to @GeorgiaFootball on winning a second straight #NationalChampionship! You make our state proud! #GoDawgs," Sen. Warnock wrote on Twitter.
Away from the political world, there was Athens itself, where students were ready to party.
The official Athens-Clarke County government account also congratulated the Dawgs:
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt, a newly-minted member of the College Football Hall of Fame, gave recognition to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs:
Actor and noted Atlanta sports fan Samuel L. Jackson gave his congrats:
Trae Young got behind the Dawgs as well: