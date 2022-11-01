Details for UGA's National Championship parade, celebration released

The event will be free. Tickets will be available first to students and season ticket holders.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldog fans can celebrate with the football team Saturday during an event and a parade in Athens.

The University of Georgia will celebrate the school's first National Championship since 1980 during a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

A parade down Lumpkin Street to the stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dog Walk at 1 p.m. The formal event at the stadium will start at 2 p.m. Gates to the stadium open at Noon and the campus will be open to visitors starting at 7 a.m.

All tickets are free and will be available to season ticket holders and students starting Tuesday until Thursday through an online request form. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public starting on Thursday.

The University said all regular game-day procedures will be enforced.

More information will be made available later today at GeorgiaDogs.com.