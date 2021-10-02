Georgia gets jumped by LSU in recruiting rankings after Tigers land 4-star wide receiver

Georgia now trails Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU. Take a listen to the Locked On SEC podcast below.

A 4-star wide receiver has decided to head to Louisiana State University.

As a result of the signing, LSU jumps Georgia in the recruiting rankings, putting the Tigers in the No. 3 spot in the 247 Sports Recruiting Rankings.

Georgia also trails Alabama and Ohio State.

“With the Thomas signing, Coach Orgeron has now landed the top four players from the state of Louisiana in this recruiting cycle,” said Chris Gordy on Locked On SEC. “It is the first time they have done that since 2016.”

“They have not gotten them all. There was that guy, Devonta Smith, he was one of the top guys out of Louisiana a few years ago,” said Gordy. “He of course ended up at Alabama. But Thomas is a big get for LSU. Even a bit of a cherry on top for Coach O’s signing class.”