NEW ORLEANS — Four-star Sedrick Van Pran of Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, committed to the Georgia Bulldogs late Saturday night. Van Pran is the fifth and final offensive line commitment for the Class of 2020 and he rounds out the group quite well.

"Y'all have definitely help me separate myself as a player," Van Pran told his teammates during his commitment video. "And, with that being said, I'll be going to the University of Georgia!"

Van Pran spoke with UGASports.com recently at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge and he raved about head coach Kirby Smart and his future position coach, Sam Pittman.

“Coach Pittman is not only one of the best offensive line coaches in the country; he’s a very genuine and funny guy. He definitely makes sure he keeps me up on what he’s doing and how he coaches, so I definitely trust him,” Van Pran said. “Coach Kirby, he definitely makes me feel special and that I’m a priority. He is also very genuine and down to earth.”

Van Pran is ranked as the No. 1 center in the nation, according to Rivals.com, and joins five-star Tate Ratledge, and four-stars Broderick Jones, Chad Lindberg, and Joshua Braun as Georgia commits.

While Van Pran is listed as a center, it would not be a surprise if he ends up at one of the two guard positions. Van Pran could be an instant impact player to the team is his leadership ability. He was extremely vocal at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge a few months ago in Atlanta and he has an extremely extroverted personality.

The Georgia Bulldogs rank fifth in the Class of 2020 team rankings on Rivals.com, but also have the lowest number of commitments in the Top 5 with just 17.

Rivals

MORE GEORGIA HEADLINES:

Jake Fromm the constant in ever-evolving NCAA QB transfer saga

Georgia Bulldogs home game vs. Notre Dame is the most in demand in the NCAA

Report: UGA dismisses linebacker Brenton Cox

Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs rank in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll