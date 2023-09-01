Why Nolan Smith isn't playing in the National Championship

The linebacker is one of Georgia's most talented defensive players, but an injury earlier this year ended his season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — One of the Georgia Bulldogs' most talented defensive players isn't playing in their biggest game of the season, as UGA takes on TCU on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Nolan Smith, who was one of the honorary team captains for the coin toss and wears #4 for the Bulldogs, isn't playing for a fairly straightforward reason - he's hurt.

The star linebacker picked up an injury earlier this year that ended his season.

Nolan Smith's injury

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith was hurt in the team's win over Florida at the end of October. Smith tore a pectoral muscle, ending his season.

The win over the Gators was the last one Smith will play for the Dawgs, unfortunately.