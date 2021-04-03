Sky's the limit for Georgia’s offense with retuning quarterback JT Daniels

On the daily Locked On SEC podcast, host Chris Gordy was joined by Georgia expert Brandon Adams to talk about UGA's chances of winning the SEC.

ATHENS, Ga. — JT Daniels will be seen as the best retuning quarterback in the SEC by most college football experts this spring and summer.

Looking back over the past few seasons, the Georgia offense may be in the best position that it has been in now under Todd Monken.

Monken, a NFL and college veteran coach, was named the team's offensive coordinator at UGA in Jan. 2020.

On the daily Locked On SEC podcast, host Chris Gordy was joined by Georgia expert Brandon Adams to talk about Georgia’s chances of winning the SEC now that the offense seems to be under control with more stable quarterback play.

"There is no doubt that the offense is way better now than a year ago into the Todd Monken era, like in parts of 2019 where the Georgia offense really struggled,” Adams said.

“I don’t know if you realize just how bad and mediocre that offense became in that season. That was the last year of Jake Fromm. Everything was just kind of a mess," Adams added. "Todd Monken needed an immediate upgrade. Even with Stetson Bennett, the offense was still probably performing better in SEC play than it did the previous year."

