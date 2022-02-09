Georgia vs. Oregon in Atlanta | Time, TV, tickets & more

The Georgia Bulldogs open their national title defense on Saturday against the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are set to launch their national title defense this afternoon in high-profile fashion, with the Oregon Ducks visiting Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

The Dawgs are plenty accustomed to playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium - it's just usually at the end of the season.

This is UGA's first time in the Chick-fil-A sponsored opener since 2016, and their first time ever playing it at the Benz - that 2016 game against North Carolina was at the Georgia Dome.

It's well-known that Georgia lost much of its title-winning team to the NFL Draft, but they've still got plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball, including seven players who were ranked in ESPN's top 100 players across college football for this season.

Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers and returning defensive stars such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo will have a nice opportunity in the form of the No. 11 Ducks to show the Dawgs are still on top.

Here's what you'll want to know:

Georgia vs. Oregon time

The game begins at 3:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Oregon TV

The game will be shown on ABC

Georgia vs. Oregon tickets

According to listings on StubHub, tickets are available for as low as $96 with several available below $120.

Georgia vs. Oregon parking