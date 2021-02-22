Georgia continues to struggle in conference play with loss to Florida

The Bulldogs are now 6-9 in conference play in basketball.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs fell to the Florida Gators 70-63 on Saturday.

Sahvir Wheeler led the way for Georgia for 27 points and Tye Fagan had 14 points against the Gators.

The win ended Florida’s two-game losing streak and marked the first win for the Gators since Jan. 30.

Chris Gordy of the Locked On SEC podcast recapped the weekend in basketball around the conference.

“Georgia scored 40 in the second half but it wasn’t enough,” said Gordy. “It was the Gators first win since January 30th after they had a couple of games postponed with COVID issues.”

Georgia plays LSU Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

