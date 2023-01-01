From the 1942 Orange Bowl to the 2016 Liberty Bowl | Georgia vs. TCU history

The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs will meet for the fifth time ever when they clash in the National Championship Game.

ATLANTA — With Georgia winning a wild, unforgettable Peach Bowl on Saturday night, they're now due to face the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The game will mark the fifth time the two teams have met going back through the last 80 years.

According to TCU's website, their previous meetings were in 2016, 1988, 1980 and 1942. The Bulldogs have won all four.

These were those games: