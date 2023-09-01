Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off

The game airs on ESPN Monday night.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you.

Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST, the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs won't actually kick off until 8:15 p.m., according to the CFP.

There will be plenty of pre-game commentary for fans in that first chunk of time.

The underdog TCU Horned Frogs look to shock the country as the Bulldogs look to defend their title and win back-to-back CFP titles.

Where is the College Football National Championship Game?

The 2023 championship game is taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The stadium is home to the NFL L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers.

What channel is the Georgia - TCU National Championship Game on?

The game airs exclusively on ESPN, however, if you do not have cable, you have a handful of other options to watch on streaming platforms. You may have to pay, though. Click here for more.