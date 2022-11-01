Georgia vs Tennessee tickets 271% higher than 2021, ticket tracking website reports

The game is at Sanford Stadium in Athens at 3:30 p.m.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia and Tennessee fans are excited for their teams to face off on Saturday in Athens, but many taking that next step to buy tickets might feel some pain in their wallet.

Tickets for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers are the most expensive game this season, according to Ticket IQ. The website said that tickets for the game - between the No. 1 and 3 ranked teams in the country - could go as high as $5,000, with seats averaging $1,500.

The website said that the price is 271% higher than last year's game in Knoxville, which was, on average, a little less than $400. Ticket IQ said the cheapest seats are in the 600 level, still 447% higher than in 2021, "which started at just $115."

Here's their information on other seats at Sanford Stadium on November 5: