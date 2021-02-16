Georgia's Trey Hill getting overlooked in NFL Draft process

Hill, who is from Warner Robbins, Georgia, is getting placed in the fourth round regularly in mock drafts.

ATHENS, Ga. — Trey Hill is getting overlooked the NFL Draft process.

Hill, a UGA offensive guard listed at 6'4 and 330 pounds, declared for the NFL Draft this offseason.

He was consistent and played at an elite level in the SEC.

Mock drafts throughout the NFL media have him consistently undervalued, according Clint Shamblin and Daniel Monroe, the hosts of Locked On Bulldogs.

“Hill is a potential all-pro guard,” Shamblin said. “He is a potential week-one starter and guys have him going in the fourth round.”

“You don’t know Trey Hill. You may have gone and read a report on him, but you didn’t watch film on him,” Shamblin added. “I am going to tell you what NFL execs are doing; they are watching film on him.”

