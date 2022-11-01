Here's how Georgia football fans can see the CFP National Championship trophy

It will be on display at two Athens area Walmart stores.

ATHENS, Ga. — Still basking in the glory following Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game victory, fans can get a picture with the 24K gold trophy.

Fresh off the airplane from Indianapolis, the trophy will be on display Wednesday and Thursday at two Walmart stores. Fans will be able to get their photo taken with the same trophy that was awarded to the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Wednesday, it will be at the Walmart located at 4375 Lexington Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday, fans can stop by the location at 1911 Epps Bridge Parkway, also from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to CFP officials, the trophy is handmade from 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel, and is 36.5 inches tall. The gold piece is 24.5 inches by itself.

Every year, a new trophy is made. The Bulldogs will keep this National Championship trophy for permanent display on campus.

Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 in the title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It was redemption for the Dawgs who lost to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship last month, and lost to them in the 2018 National Championship Game. It is the school's first football championship since 1980.