Legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley celebrates 90th birthday

During his 25-year coaching career at UGA, Dooley compiled a 201–77–10 record.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Imagine more than 70,000 people signing "Happy Birthday" to you on your big day. That's what happened Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley.

The former coach is celebrating his 90 birthday on Sunday. Prior to kickoff against Oregon, fans sang to him as he blew out the candles on a cake.

The Dawgs came out on top in the matchup between two top teams, a wish that Dooley likely hoped for.

During his 25-year coaching career at UGA, Dooley compiled a 201–77–10 record. His teams won six Southeastern Conference titles and the 1980 national championship.