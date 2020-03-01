Georgia running back D'Andre Swift is leaving school to enter the NFL Draft, he said on Twitter on Friday.

The decision was expected after Swift led the Bulldogs in rushing for the second straight season. Swift finished with 1,218 yards rushing this season despite being limited by a shoulder injury in the postseason. It was Swift's second straight season with more than 1,000 yards.

"As a kid from Philly, my dream was to go to Athens and be a student-athlete at the University of Georgia," he said on Twitter.

He went on to thank Kirby Smart and the other coaches and explain his decision.

"The time has now come for me to pursue another dream of mine which is to enter the 2020 NFL Draft," he said. "My family and I have spent a considerable amount of time determining whats best for me, I will be forgoing my senior year and I'm excited for what the future holds."

"Always a Bulldog!"

Georgia is awaiting NFL decisions from other top players, including quarterback Jake Fromm.

Meanwhile, Georgia offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson had already said they are entering the NFL Draft. Both announced on social media that they're entering the draft. Thomas also skipped the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl game between the fifth-ranked Bulldogs and No. 8 Baylor. Thomas is a first-team All-American who expects to be one of the top draft picks.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

MORE HEADLINES:

UGA nabs 5-star tight end Darnell Washington

UGA's offense steps up in Sugar Bowl victory

Uga gets along with Baylor mascots at Sugar Bowl