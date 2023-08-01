Gov. Brian Kemp signs proclamation declaring Monday 'Hunker Down Day'

The Dawgs take on TCU at 8 p.m. and the governor is asking Georgians to wear red and black to show their support for the team.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, once again, is declaring Monday "Hunker Down Day" as the Georgia Bulldogs look to repeat as National Champions.

The Dawgs take on TCU at 7:30 p.m. and the governor is asking Georgians to wear red and black to show their support for the team.

"Following their historic national championship victory last season, this year's Georgia team has built their own legacy of which the entire Bulldog nation can be justifiably proud as they attempt to both defend their title and become the first undefeated squad since the famous 1980 National Champion Dawgs," the proclamation reads in part.

>> WATCH LIVE HEAD COACHES PRESS CONFERENCE

Kemp, a UGA grad himself, goes on to give credit to quarterback Stetson Bennett as well as tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington on the offensive side of the ball and Jalen Carter, Smael Mondon, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Christopher Smith, Kelee Ringo, and Noloan Smith on the defense.

"Coach Kirby Smart and his staff have put their team in position to reach the pinnacle of college football and become the first back-to-back champions in nearly 20 years," it goes on to say.

Kemp quotes the great Larry Munson in the proclamation saying "hunker down one more time."

The Kemp family arrived in Los Angeles yesterday and said they were going to look for a spot to tailgate with "the best fans in the country."

Just as I did before last year’s big #NationalChampionship win, I am proclaiming game day (Mon., Jan. 9) as #HunkerDownDay in Georgia!



Join @GAFirstLady, the girls, and me in wearing Red & Black tomorrow to show support for our @GeorgiaFootball Bulldogs.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/bCC9aZTUpF — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 8, 2023

FULL TEXT OF PROCLAMATION:

By the Governor of the State of Georgia

A PROCLAMATION

HUNKER DOWN DAY

Whereas: On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship; and

Whereas: Following their historic national championship victory last season, this year's Georgia team has built their own legacy of which the entire Bulldog nation can be justifiably proud as they attempt to both defend their title and become the first undefeated squad since the famous 1980 National Champion Dawgs; and

Whereas: Once again led by quarterback and Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett, Georgia's offense has wowed fans with its high-scoring performances and produced points when called upon in the must-win moments. With the best tight ends in football in Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, a nationally recognized offensive line, and a backfield and receiving corps defined by their depth and adaptability, this unit has applied their 'next man up' mentality to become one of the best offenses in UGA history; and

Whereas: Following in the footsteps of 2021's generaltional defense, this year's defenders have set themselves apart in their own right, shutting down some of the best offenses in football. With Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson making plays at every level, an experienced secondary including All-American Christopher Smith and Kelee Ringo, and the leadership of Noloan Smith both on and off the field, the Dawgs' defense has silenced the doubters and proved a nightmare for opposing offenses all year; and

Whereas: Coach Kirby Smart and his staff have put their team in position to reach the pinnacle of college football and become the first back-to-back national champion in nearly 20 years; and

Whereas: In 2022, Georgians were invited to wear red and black on the day of the national championship and were rewarded with their first title in 40 years. Now, with a new breed of bulldog ready to take the field of battle, let us all once again rally behind the men who now wear the red and black and, as the great Larry Munson once said,' hunker it down one more time;" now

Therefore: I, BRIAN P. KEMP, Governor of the State of Georgia, do hereby proclaim January 9, 2023 as HUNKER DOWN DAY IN GEORGIA.