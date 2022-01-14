Gov. Kemp announces Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday in proclamation

In a tweet Friday evening, Kemp said he will be joining Dawg Nation to present it during the University of Georgia's celebration at Sanford Stadium Saturday.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has proclaimed Saturday, Jan. 15 to be Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday in celebration of their National Championship victory.

Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 in the title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday. It was the Bulldogs' first National Championship title since 1980. Crowds greeted and cheered the Bulldogs welcoming them home to Athens on Tuesday.

A celebratory parade will be held Saturday in Athens and go down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium. The parade will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dog Walk at 1 p.m. The formal program event at the stadium will start at 2 p.m. Gates to the stadium open at Noon and the campus will be open to visitors starting at 7 a.m.

UGA said the stadium will be at full capacity for the championship celebration.