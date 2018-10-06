By Ashley Barnett

To say that Justin Fomby has burst on the Georgia prep football scene would be an understatement.

In a few months' time, the 6-foot-5, pro-style quarterback went from being the backup at Brookwood High School to the starter at Central Gwinnett; and now, he’s opened many college coaches' eyes in the process.

James Coley, the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UGA, was on-site at Fomby's spring game.

Fomby fell right into place in Central Gwinnett's air-assault offense, going 17 of 27 for 269 yards, with three touchdowns in just half of play (one interception). Since then, Coley and Fomby have been in correspondence, via Twitter.

"As far as recruiting, I'm keeping everything open," Fomby told UGASports.com. "I'm interested in (UGA) because they've shown interest in me."

At this point, no one school stands out for Fomby. He has already picked up offers from 12 schools, including quarterback proving ground Missouri.

"Right now, I'm kinda even," Fomby said. "I'm trying to see how things play out with the other schools that show interest, but they're all even right now."

The Dawgs could shoot to the top of Fomby's list, however, if they were to offer him.

"I think that'd be big, being that they just made the national championship," Fomby said. "With how big their recruiting class is, getting an offer from them would definitely help a lot."

As Fomby continues to impress, other top programs are starting to take notice. Vanderbilt and Ohio State are both in the mix now, and Fomby will visit the Buckeyes on June 8.

"There's a lot of teams that like to see what I can offer for them, but I also want to see what they can offer me; and the way they can help me reach the next level after college."

With his graduation coming in December, Fomby expects to make a decision early, either 'before the season or a little bit into it.'

Central Gwinnett will be in the field at UGA's 7-on-7 tournament in Athens on June 12. With head coach Kirby Smart finally able to lay eyes on Fomby, it appears he'll likely be throwing for an offer from the in-state Bulldogs.

