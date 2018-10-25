The set of ESPN's College GameDay will apparently be ground zero for three top-10 football programs this weekend.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, supporters of undefeated UCF will be in Jacksonville Saturday morning, en masse, to directly make their case to college football's most iconic show, in terms of lobbying for the Knights to garner a high slot in Tuesday's inaugural release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

At this moment, 11Alive Sports has UCF (7-0) projected for the No. 10 slot in Tuesday's rankings. It's certainly higher than the Knights fared last year, while also sporting an undefeated record.

In that sense, Central Florida fans should be happy, knowing that blowout victories over UConn, Florida Atlantic, Pittsburgh and SMU have earned respect among national voters (media/coaches). Plus, there will be six more versions of the Playoff rankings before anything becomes official in early December.

As such, there's plenty of time to move up the ladder.

However, there may be another reason for the UCF faithful taking over Jacksonville: Last Saturday, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit angered Knights fans ... by heavily implying Utah State, Fresno State and/or Appalachian State might have better College Football Playoff or New Year's Six-bowl resumes than UCF.

But since the Knights have an unblemished record, in Herbstreit's mind, it had created a false notion that UCF was considerably better than every other Group Of Five conference program (American Athletic, Mountain West, Sun Belt, MAC, Conference USA).

Here's the controversial Herbstreit clip:

Kirk Herbstreit suggests App may be more deserving of making the College Football Playoff than UCF pic.twitter.com/zx4BgjtzCJ — #25 Barstool ‘Neers (@NeersBarstool) October 20, 2018

UCF still has four respectable games left on the docket: Home outings with Temple, Navy, Cincinnati and then a season-finale trip to No. 21 South Florida.

In terms of resume-building, it's imperative for every school on UCF's schedule to keep winning, minus the outings versus the Knights.

So, how does this affect the Georgia and Florida fans occupying Jacksonville for their annual showdown? Based on the lack of precedent for a third program fighting for a spot at the College GameDay table, while on site, this should be an interesting situation for all comers.

Charting the history of College GameDay trips to campus sites (1993-present), it's hard to recall a large cluster of fans—not affiliated with that particular game on campus—demanding to be heard during ESPN's three-hour showcase event.

The winner of Saturday's UGA-Florida showdown could have the inside track to an SEC East title.

