In the jewelry world, you can't have success on a diamond without the necessary pressure.

The same rationale applies to the baseball diamond: Extra tension and raised stakes typically breed more success on the field.

This was certainly the case for UGA baseball on Saturday.

After waiting an extra night to get rolling with NCAA regional play (due to torrential rains in Athens) and then spotting lightly regarded Campbell a 2-0 lead in the opening innings, the Dawgs finally erupted for an explosion of runs, en route to their 18-5 victory at Foley Field.

By all appearances, UGA started off Saturday's opener a little tight; but things turned for the better, once the first wave of heroes stepped up.

Enter Cam Shepherd and Tucker Bradley.

Shepherd's two-run homer in the second inning initially got UGA on the board, knotting the score at 2.

Two frames later and with UGA trailing 3-2, Bradley created the signature moment of the comeback, cracking a grand slam off Campbell starter Wes Noble.

🚨 GRAND SLAM 🚨



Welcome back @TBradley_28! We see you 👀 — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) June 2, 2018

From there, the Bulldogs (15 total hits) would produce nine more runs against the overmatched Camels–including five in the bottom of the 8th.

With the win, UGA (38-19, No. 8 national seed) advances to Saturday night's winner's-bracket clash with Troy, which knocked off Duke on Friday (before the inclement weather called off the second game).

It's a double-elimination regional, and a victory over the Trojans would put the Dawgs in the proverbial catbird seat for Sunday's action.

Six different UGA players accounted for multiple hits versus Campbell (Michael Curry, Adam Sasser, Keegan McGovern, Aaron Schunk, Mason Meadows, C.J. Smith).

The Dawgs also cranked out four homers in the runaway victory, led by Bradley, Shepherd, McGovern and Sasser.

The UGA pitching staff wasn't as prolific, with starter Chase Adkins exiting after allowing three runs in three innings. Reliever Tony Locey didn't fare much better, yielding two runs and three hits over the next four innings.

But these weren't costly appearances for Locey and Adkins. By the time Blake Cairnes worked the final six outs, the Dawgs were already cruising and thinking about the same-day clash with Troy.

First pitch is slated for 8 p.m. EST in Athens.

