Gov. Kemp orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Vince Dooley

The UGA legend died last week at 90 years old.

ATHENS, Ga. — Flags will fly at half-staff Saturday to honor the beloved University of Georgia great Vince Dooley.

Gov. Kemp issued the executive order Monday to pay tribute to the iconic UGA football coach and athletic director. Dooley died on Oct. 28 at 90 years old.

The United States and State of Georgia flags will be lowered the same day as UGA takes on the University of Tennessee in Athens. During the game, the Dawgs will host a moment of silence and play a tribute video for UGA's most winningest coach.

Players will also have a special patch on their uniforms honoring Coach Dooley and the university has planned to have special markings on the field to commemorate the idol's impact on the athletic program, according to the department.

The beloved coach and athletic director is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Dooley led the Bulldogs to six SEC titles during his 25 years leading the team from 1963 to 1989. He was known as a renaissance man in the SEC and the Deep South.

The family did not make funeral information public. However, those who wish to share memories of Dooley or express their condolences can do so here.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to: