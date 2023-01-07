Here's how much you could spend traveling to watch Georgia in the National Championship

The battle between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU will take place on Monday, Jan. 9.

ATLANTA — Georgia's victory in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve means the Bulldogs and their fans will make their way to Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

For fans who plan to make their way to the West Coast in order to attend the game, the cost of the trip will vary. 11Alive looked at several options to determine approximately how much it would cost to make the trip.

Looking at flights listed on travel website Orbitz.com, as of 1 p.m. on Sunday, the least expensive flight to Los Angles from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport was around $587.

This was for flights leaving on Jan. 7 and returning three days later, on Jan. 10. During this time, one of the more expensive tickets listed on Delta Air Lines was for $1,700.

For accommodations, partner hotels are listed on the Los Angles 2023 website. The cost of hotels varies depending on whether a guest is staying at a partnering hotel or has an alternative. Proximity to the airport also makes a difference.

Rooms range from $466 a night at the Grand Hyatt Regency Los Angeles to $106 per night at the Tradewinds Airport Hotel at Los Angeles International Airport.

Costs per each individual ticket are also very expensive. More seat variety was available when going directly to the Ticketmaster website instead of using the link on the championship website page.

The cheapest ticket listed for sale as of 1 p.m. on Sunday was $245. One of the more expensive tickets was for a VIP seat in section 245. The cost of a single ticket in this section was listed at $6,000.

Cost of attendance could range from $1600 to more than $10,000 depending on the choices made by fans going to the game.

The costs calculated did not include the price of a rental car or rideshare services. The cost of meals and attendance of other activities for the weekend were also not calculated.