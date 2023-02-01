How can I watch UGA in the national championship game next week?

11Alive has put together a guide on how Bulldog fans can watch one of the most anticipated games of the year.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Following Georgia's narrow victory against Ohio State, the Dawgs will now travel to California to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The basics:

Who: UGA vs. TCU

What: College Football Playoff National Championship

Where: So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California

When: Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

How can I watch the championship if I don't have cable?

For those who no longer have cable access, live TV and channels can be offered via streaming services. The following services offer access to ESPN, will which air the game live.

ESPN +: ESPN+ allows users to stream their aired games, including the national championship. Unlike other streaming services, this is not a bundle. It is $9.99 per month.

Sling: Sling's cheapest plan offers viewers access to 31 channels, including ESPN. Their orange plan is $40 per month. Only one device can be streamed on the orange plan. For $55 per month, ESPN is offered on their Orange & Blue plan, which allows up to three devices to stream the game.

Vidgo: Vidgo offers over 110 channels and is $59.95 per month.

YouTube TV: YouTube’s cheapest plan offers more than 100 channels. YouTube’s plan is $64.99 per month and allows up to three devices to stream at the same time.

FuboTV: Fubo’s cheapest plan offers 146 channels and is $69.99 per month.

Hulu live TV: Hulu’s cheapest bundle plan includes Hulu, Disney, Live TV and ESPN+ content for $69.99 per month. Unlike other streaming services, Live TV is based on your area. For residents in rural counties, over 100 channels are still offered in addition to Hulu, Disney and ESPN+.

DirectTV: DirectTV’s cheapest plan offers 75 channels and is $69.99 per month. Currently, the streaming service is offering $10 off for the first three months of service. However, the price will jump to $74.99 Jan. 22. So, the regular price would be $74.99 after three months of service.

What’s the best streaming service for watching the game?

The short answer is there’s no best streaming service. Each one has its pros and cons.

For those only interested in watching the championship game, ESPN+ may be the the best option. Sling is also a cheaper alternative, but everyone must watch the game on the same TV screen.

For those who want a little more from their service, viewers should compare the individual channels/streaming services offered by Vidgo, Fubo, YouTube live TV, Hulu live TV and DirectTV.