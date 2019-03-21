ATHENS, Ga. — When Isaac Nauta met with the media following Wednesday’s Pro Day in Athens, he was glowing—and with good reason. The former Georgia tight end had far exceeded what resulted at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis a few weeks ago when he was clocked at a sub-par 4.91 in the 40-yard dash.

“I feel a lot better, hearing 4.6s and 4.7s,” Nauta said referring to his 40-yard dash times from Wednesday, which, according to him, specifically ranged from 4.59 to 4.80. “Anything would be better than what showed up on that clock [in Indianapolis]. I ran what I knew I could run, so it feels good to see my hard work payoff.”

Nauta, who said he ran the 10-to-20 and 20-to-40 splits well in Indianapolis, claimed working “too hard the nights prior” and a bad start to the run whereby his “legs weren’t there,” were reasons for his poor performance at the combine. His 4.91 was the third slowest of the 19 tight ends clocked at the combine, and the third slowest all time of the 11 Georgia tight ends clocked at the combine since 1987.

“I was crushed—I was crushed about it,” Nauta said. “I had worked so hard up until that point. You know, it’s tough when you grind it. You’re ready for that moment, and it doesn’t happen like you thought it would. But, I put my head down, got back to work, and ran what I knew I could run today.”

It’s partly because of his vastly improved 40 time which has Nauta’s sights set on an event far greater than the combine or Georgia’s Pro Day—the NFL Draft, which will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 25-27.

“Nobody puts more pressure or has higher expectations on myself than me,” Nauta said. “I just go out, go to work, and bounce back, like I did today—and I had a much better performance. And, we’ll now see what happens in April.”