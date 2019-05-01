Don't call it an upset, whenever Kirby Smart's involved.

During Saturday's broadcast of the All-American Bowl, UGA football pulled off a substantial coup, landing defensive back Tyrique Stevenson from the Class of 2019.

Who's Tyrique Stevenson?

Well, he was the nation's No. 6-ranked cornerback (source: Rivals.com) and Georgia's most touted signee at this crucial position (No. 37 recruit nationally).

But here's the weird part: Despite being a Miami native and having strong ties to the Hurricanes and the University of Florida, Stevenson–who could eventually become a safety at the college level–still rolled with the Bulldogs.