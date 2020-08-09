UGA adds receiver Jackson Meeks to its 2021 class

Meeks, who received an offer from Georgia only in the last few weeks, is the Bulldogs’ second receiver commitment for 2021.

ATHENS, Ga. — On Tuesday morning, Georgia picked up its 16th commitment for the class of 2021 by receiving a pledge from three-star receiver Jackson Meeks of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama.

Meeks, who received an offer from Georgia only in the last few weeks, is the Bulldogs’ second receiver commitment for 2021, following Adonai Mitchell (Nashville, Tenn.).

After making 13 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns in Central’s season opener — a 45-35 setback to powerhouse Hoover — Meeks was soon extended an offer by Georgia.

"Coach Hankton (receivers coach Cortez Hankton) hit me up [the following day] and said he liked my game, and we talked throughout the weekend," Meeks said to UGASports.com recruiting analyst Jake Reuse a couple of weeks ago. "Then, he offered. He said he likes my explosiveness and hands, and my frame fits in with receivers they have. I like Coach Hankton a lot. He seems like a real cool guy, and I can learn a lot from him."

Meeks, who is said to have a first-rate combination of size and speed, chose Georgia over Power Five offers from Ole Miss and West Virginia. Apparently, his decision to be a Bulldog was a rather easy one to make for the 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver.

"The decision was really pretty simple," Meeks informed Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons. "Once Georgia offered, I felt the love, and I quickly realized how much they loved me and how much I loved them. I fell in love with the coaches and it was really an easy decision.”

Meeks, currently the No. 26 overall prospect in Alabama, is notably Georgia’s seventh out-of-state commitment, or nearly half the class total for 2021—after a combined 31 of the Bulldogs’ 49 signees in 2019 and 2020 were from out of state.

Finally, Meeks is extremely grateful for his opportunity to play at Georgia—an opportunity which seemingly won’t be taken for granted by the determined and hard-working wideout.