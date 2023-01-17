Here's how the Tampa Bay Buc's punter paid tribute to the UGA player, staffer killed in crash

Jake Camarda wrote on the towel he wears along his waist during games.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneer's punter Jake Camarda paid tribute on a national stage to the two people killed over the weekend from the UGA football program.

Camarda, who went to Norcross High School, played for the Bulldogs as a true freshman from 2018 before getting drafted into the in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During the playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, Camarda's signature towel read: "77 R.I.P. DEV + CHAN."

It was a gesture toward UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Both were killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Athens.

Jake Camarda honors Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy in tonight’s game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FqcRg2uLus — Barstool UGA Back 2 Back National Champions🏆 (@ugabarstool) January 17, 2023

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Willock died in the crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. LeCroy was the driver and was taken to the hospital where she also died as a result of her injuries.

The initial investigation found that a Ford Expedition “left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees,” the statement said.

Their deaths sent shockwaves around the sports world with tributes pouring in from all over the country.

Offensive linesmen Warren McClendon, 21, and staff member Tori Bowles, 26, were also hurt in the crash. McClendon was released from the hospital Sunday evening; Bowles was still listed as critical, according to 11Alive's UGA insider with UGASports.com.