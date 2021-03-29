Former Georgia QB is engaged to another UGA athlete, shares photos of Athens proposal

Jake Fromm proposed to Caroline Ostman, who used to play volleyball at UGA.

He shared photos of the proposal, which apparently took place in Athens, on social media Sunday night.

Fromm, who is now a reserve quarterback with the Buffalo Bills, proposed to Caroline Ostman, who used to play volleyball at UGA.

"I can’t remember what I said, but I do know this; I love you with all my heart and want to spend everyday with you by my side," he wrote on Twitter. "I’m so thankful God put you in my life. Thank you for making me strive to seek Him everyday, helping me become a better man, and of course saying “Yes”."

