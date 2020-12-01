ATHENS, Ga. — With the departure of Jake Fromm, there were questions around who would be under center for the Bulldogs in 2020.

Saturday provided some resolution to that end, as Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman officially announced he’d be playing at Georgia next season.

The 6-foot 4-inch, 230-pound signal-caller comes to Athens as a redshirt senior, having come off of a 2019 campaign in which he passed for 2868 yards, completed over 60 percent of his passes, and 26 touchdowns through the air.

He was impressive on the ground as well, posting 574 rushing yards and six scores.

“I would like to thank the Lord for guiding me through this journey. After careful evaluation and guidance from my family, I have decided to enroll at the University of Georgia as a graduate transfer,” Newman said in a statement released via Twitter. “As I look ahead, I am excited about joining such a great football program under the leadership of Coach Smart and offensive coordinator Coach Coley. I believe in UGA’s amazing staff, great football program, and the passionate fans supporting this team.”

Newman, who’s already on-campus in Athens and enrolled in classes, will compete with fellow scholarship quarterbacks Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis, and early enrolling freshman Carson Beck when spring practice opens.

