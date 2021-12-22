UGA quarterback tests positive for COVID-19, days away of CFB Playoff game

Georgia only tests athletes if they are symptomatic or unvaccinated. Daniels is vaccinated.

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has tested positive for Covid-19, sources confirmed to 11Alive News partner UGASports.com.

Per sources, Daniels – who is vaccinated – appears to be the only Bulldog with a positive test at the moment. Georgia only tests athletes if they are symptomatic or unvaccinated. This appears to be a mild case, although he will not practice with the team while he quarantines as mandated.

Our sources also indicate that Daniels is expected to back in time for the Bulldogs’ date with Michigan in the College Football Playoffs at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

The California native has started three of Georgia’s 13 games, completing 68 of 94 passes for 722 yards and seven touchdowns.