ATLANTA–UGA football might have merited a lower slot in Tuesday's initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings, compared to last year's No. 1 standing.

But make no mistake, the Dawgs still control their own fate with with this four-team Playoff; and in the grand scheme, nothing else matters.

Georgia opened this year at No. 6 overall, in the eyes of the Playoff committee, trailing only No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Michigan.

CLEMONS: Five fun facts about the College Football Playoff's four-team legacy

Rounding out the top 10: Oklahoma (7th), Washington State, Kentucky and Ohio State.

How does UGA control its own Playoff destiny?

There are three primary factors to consider:

a) There are only four undefeated teams left in the Associated Press Top 10 ... and two of the schools (LSU, Alabama) play Saturday night.

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 2️⃣5️⃣ rankings for games played through October 27.



Is your team in? 👀 pic.twitter.com/CnmGi1MMVx — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) October 30, 2018

As such, there is zero chance of four perfect teams playing for the national title (Orange and Cotton bowls).

b) In the four-year history of the College Football Playoff, a one-loss SEC champion has never been denied entry into the semifinals.

Why is that? Generally speaking, the SEC often leads the country in overall strength of schedule; and covering a sizable chunk of the last 20 years, the SEC traditionally boasts the most ranked teams in the media and coaches polls.

c) With its top-five ranking, a 12-1 UGA squad would be a lead-pipe cinch for the Playoff, presuming it runs the table from this point forward.

The upcoming slate: Kentucky (Saturday's winner-take-all game for the SEC East crown), Auburn, UMass, Georgia Tech and either Alabama or LSU in the SEC title game.

Under this hypothetical, anything less than a 2-seed would be shocking for the Dawgs.

For the next five Tuesdays, the College Football Playoff committee will produce updated rankings; and as history demonstrates here, nothing can ever be written in stone during late October.

© 2018 WXIA