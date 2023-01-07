Gov. Kemp, family arrive in Los Angeles for UGA game in search of 'a spot to tailgate'

Despite the tailgating ban in place, he is still in search of where to hang out with Dawg fans.

LOS ANGELES — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has arrived in Los Angeles with his family ahead of the Dawgs-Frogs championship matchup -- and despite the tailgating ban in place, he is still in search of where to hang out with UGA fans.

In a post to Twitter that included a selfie of his wife and daughters with a Delta plane in the background, Kemp said that the "first thing we're going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the best fans in the country!"

He actually quote tweeted his latest tweet from Thursday when he criticized the state of California for a tailgate ban that was actually implemented by the College Football Playoff.

That tweet read: "While California may not know this, in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game. When Georgia hosts the 2025 #NationalChampionship , we'll make sure fans are able to tailgate! Even if it's at the state Capitol!!"

Marty, the girls, and I just landed in California for the #NationalChampionship. First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the best fans in the country! #GoDawgs | #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/p5Td65v5dx pic.twitter.com/9V1eqkSoLC — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 7, 2023

Earlier this week, Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, said that fans going to the game are allowed to bring coolers to their designated parking lots to enjoy the pregame at SoFi Stadium. However, fans are not allowed to set up tents and grills in the driving lanes or parking spaces due to the fact there is limited on-site parking, according to the statement.

The decision from the College Football Playoff has received backlash by many fans on social media. Despite that, Hancock stated this must be the case in order "for us to operate the parking operations efficiently on game day."

Georgia and TCU will do battle in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Dawgs will be looking for back-to-back national titles.