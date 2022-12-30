Here's how much Kirby Smart's bonus will be if Georgia wins the Peach Bowl

Coach Smart stands to get a nice pay bump out of UGA's postseason run.

ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has once again led the Bulldogs into the College Football Playoff - and, already handsomely rewarded for his success leading the Dawgs, he stands to earn a bit more cash if they beat the Buckeyes on Saturday night.

If Kirby and the Dawgs reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the coach stands to earn $250,000 for the one victory.

But that represents only one small part of what a run to a repeat championship would mean in terms of bonus money for Smart.

Here's how it breaks down:

Kirby Smart contract & bonus structure

The UGA coach, first off, is making a bit more than $10 million this season after he and the school agreed to a contract extension in July.

According to a copy of his contract, most of that gets paid out in funds controlled by the University of Georgia Athletic Association. His "base salary" is just $600,000, and then he earns $6.25 million from the Association as "media compensation" for radio, television and other public relations obligations as well as $3.4 million as "compensation for his equipment endorsement efforts."

Then there's how his bonus structure works.

Smart is eligible for two separate payments, one based on SEC achievements, and the other one based on general postseason achievements.

His bonus payout is capped at $1.3 million, based on those two potential payments.

He would get either $100,000 in a given year for reaching the SEC Championship Game or $300,000 for winning it (his contract is structured with either/or bonuses in this case - so he would get $100,000 for reaching the game and then an additional $200,000 for winning it, not $400,000. As Georgia won the SEC Championship, that $300,000 is already money in Smart's pocket).

After that, here's the specific breakdown for postseason achievements:

$50,000 if Georgia goes to the Birmingham or Independence Bowl

if Georgia goes to the Birmingham or Independence Bowl $75,000 if Georgia plays in one of six other bowls: Gator, ReliaQuest (formerly Outback), Duke's Mayo (formerly Belk), Music City, Texas or Liberty

if Georgia plays in one of six other bowls: Gator, ReliaQuest (formerly Outback), Duke's Mayo (formerly Belk), Music City, Texas or Liberty $100,000 if Georgia plays in the Citrus Bowl

if Georgia plays in the Citrus Bowl $175,000 if Georgia plays in a New Year's Six bowl that isn't part of the Playoff that year (Sugar, Rose, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, Peach)

if Georgia plays in a New Year's Six bowl that isn't part of the Playoff that year (Sugar, Rose, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, Peach) $500,000 for playing in one of those bowls for the College Football Playoff semifinal

for playing in one of those bowls for the College Football Playoff semifinal $750,000 for winning the semifinal and going to the National Championship Game

for winning the semifinal and going to the National Championship Game $1 million for winning the National Championship Game

Again, these are not cumulative - Smart has already earned $500,000 for getting to the College Football Playoff semifinal (plus the other $300,000 for winning the SEC Championship).

If the Dawgs win on Saturday, his total postseason bonus will rise to $750,000. Thus, the Peach Bowl will be worth a cool $250,000 to Smart with a victory.

Then, of course, a national title would bring him another $250,000.