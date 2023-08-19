Georgia names its starting quarterback for 2023 season

Beck dueled it out with redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton.

ATHENS, Ga. — After months of battling it out in spring and summer practice, the Georgia Bulldogs have officially named their starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, head coach Kirby Smart announced that Carson Beck will be the team's signal caller as UGA opens their season in just a few weeks.

Beck dueled it out with redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton, but the junior from Jacksonville, Florida, will start behind center come Week 1.

In 2022, Beck completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 310 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover out of the backup role behind Stetson Bennett.

Beck has an extremely strong arm and impressed coaches and Georgia fans during his limited time in 2022 and throughout the last six months of practice. Although still a bit raw coming into his first year as a starter, Georgia's wide receivers should be in good company with Beck at QB.