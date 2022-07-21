UGA and Kirby Smart agree to contract extension through 2031 | Here's how much he'll make

UGA has locked up its head coach after he led them to the national title.

ATHENS, Ga. — UGA has rewarded Coach Kirby Smart for bringing a national title to Athens - and handsomely.

The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced Thursday a 10-year contract extension with Smart through the 2031 season, set to take effect for the 2022 season.

The association that between base salary and supplemental compensation, Smart will take home $10.25 million next year and, with annual increases, be making $12.25 million a year by 2031.

That means the contract is worth at least somewhere between $100-$120 million, depending on how the annual increases break down. The association did not outline any potential bonus structure that might pay him more.

The coach had been making a little more than $7 million a year under a previous contract extension agreed to in 2018.

“Mary Beth, my family & I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia. This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering,” Smart said in a statement. “I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football. It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come!”

UGA Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said Smart's impact at UGA "extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach."