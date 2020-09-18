Head football coach Kirby Smart, wife donating $1M to UGA

'Mary Beth and I are where we are because of the University of Georgia, so we feel a duty to give back to the university that opened so many doors for us.'

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia's head football coach Kirby Smart and his wife, Mary Beth, are donating $1 million to fund different causes at their alma mater.

The money will go towards UGA Athletic Association’s new social justice program, create scholarships for senior athletes whose final seasons were impacted by COVID-19, and contribute to the expansion of the football program there.

“Mary Beth and I are where we are because of the University of Georgia, so we feel a duty to give back to the university that opened so many doors for us, brought us together and brought us home,” said Kirby Smart.

“The current moment presents unique challenges for all of us, whether that’s dealing with the ramifications of this pandemic or acknowledging and addressing racial inequality. We hope this gift can fuel positive change in both areas," he added.

Here's a breakdown of how the money will be used.

The Smarts joined former UGA standout and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife to endow UGA Athletics’ new social justice program. The purpose is to continue developing an environment to effect change, pushing for diversity and inclusion.

Money will also be used to help student athletes directly. Athletes' seasons were canceled or pushed back because of the pandemic.

The school said in a news release that the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility and lifted team financial aid limits so that senior athletes could return and complete their final seasons of eligibility. However, with a pandemic-related financial shortfall, finding new funding to support those returning student-athletes became difficult.

Some of this donation will fund the costs associated with returning seniors whose spring and fall activities were impacted by COVID-19.