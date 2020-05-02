ATHENS, Ga. — When you look at Georgia’s roster, you won’t find a lot of three-star guys.

“I really try not to worry about it," North Murray high school wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. “I really only got my three stars like a day before Georgia offered me. I try not to worry about it and just play my game.”

Georgia signee Ladd McConkey is a three-start recruit, according to Rivals, but his numbers, versatility and play making ability paint a much different picture.

“I think I had over 3,000 all purpose yards, 30 touchdowns, four interceptions and two punt returns for touchdown and one kick return,” McConkey said.

His numbers on the football field are great, but they’re not his favorite numbers. The number he is most proud of is his grade point average.

“4.56. I take a lot of pride in that,” McConkey said. “It’s something I’ve spent a lot of hours on so it’s really special to me.”

Kirby Smart likes that number a lot too.

“He said I think you’re the first guy with a higher GPA than 40 time,” McConkey said.

He’s exactly the kind of player Smart wants on his team.

