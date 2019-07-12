ATLANTA — This afternoon’s SEC championship game between LSU and Georgia sets up a classic offense vs. defense matchup.
The top-ranked Tigers are perfectly comfortable in an offensive shootout, while the fourth-ranked Bulldogs would prefer a defensive quagmire.
LSU is the second-highest scoring football team in the country, putting up nearly 49 points a game.
Georgia has posted three shutouts while surrendering an average of less than 11 points. In addition to the SEC title, the winner of today's game is sure to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Friday:
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talked about the game:
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talked his team's preps:
