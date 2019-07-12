ATLANTA — This afternoon’s SEC championship game between LSU and Georgia sets up a classic offense vs. defense matchup.

The top-ranked Tigers are perfectly comfortable in an offensive shootout, while the fourth-ranked Bulldogs would prefer a defensive quagmire.

LSU is the second-highest scoring football team in the country, putting up nearly 49 points a game.

Georgia has posted three shutouts while surrendering an average of less than 11 points. In addition to the SEC title, the winner of today's game is sure to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Follow along for live updates throughout the game

Friday:

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talked about the game:

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talked his team's preps:

Georgia Bulldogs' Uga through the years The very first Uga, seen in 1966. Uga VII, seen in 2007. Uga VIII, seen in 2010. Uga IX, seen in 2013. Uga X, seen in 2017.

