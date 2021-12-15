Georgia Bulldogs ink five-star prospect Malaki Starks

Putting pen to paper, the Georgia Bulldogs have locked down a new safety.

ATHENS, Ga. — National Signing Day has launched the 2021 Early Signing Period into full gear, and Georgia is not relenting. The Peach State's top football team is putting pen to paper and locking down five-star prospects in the process. The latest talent to commit to the Bulldogs is tabbed safety Malaki Starks.

A five-star talent, Starks is the No. 14 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 1 athlete according to 247sports.com. Georgia's No. 2 overall prospect's future, however, is official. Having been committed to the Bulldogs since March, Starks has signed with the University of Georgia.

The Jefferson High School classman will not have to move far. UGA is only roughly a 30-minute drive from the safety's alma mater. However, Starks will not be the only five-star prospect to join the team this season.

The first five-star prospect to commit to UGA this recruiting cycle was defensive end Mykel Williams. The Columbus, Ga. native played for Hardaway High School before penning a spot on the Peach State's college team, according to 247sports.com.

Georgia also locked down a defensive back position when four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey backed off of his commitment to the Florida Gators in favor of UGA, according to the website. Cedartown standout Cedric Washington is also projected to play linebacker after committing to the Dawgs, joining newly penned running back Branson Robinson and four-star tight end Oscar Delp.