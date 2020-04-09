Defensive end Marlin Dean recommits to the Bulldogs for 2021

Dean, who recently transferred from Elbert County High School to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, chose the Bulldogs over Penn State, Tennessee, and others.

ATHENS, Ga. — For the second time in less than six months, three-star defensive end Marlin Dean of Elberton has committed to Georgia for its Class of 2021. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Dean first made his pledge to the Bulldogs in early March before decommitting in mid-July.

Despite Dean’s decommitment during the summer, there was the notion that the nation’s No.39 strongside defensive end would probably recommit to Georgia before all was said and done.

“[Dean’s] proximity to Athens and the early affinity he had for the Bulldogs—such being the case—I get the feel that there is some confidence that he can land back with the Bulldogs when all is said and done,” said UGASports.com recruiting analyst Jake Reuse upon Dean’s decommitment. “He'll explore his options and see what else is out there in the recruiting world—but in the end, will home prove to be too much to pass up? If I were betting on it today, I'd say, ‘yes.’"

Dean, who recently transferred from Elbert County High School to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, chose the Bulldogs over Penn State, Tennessee, and others, citing his fondness for Georgia’s family-like environment.

"I feel like Athens is a family environment,” Dean told Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons when he originally committed to Georgia. “They keep it straight-forward, they do not sugar-coat anything, they are going to push me, and it is like a family. They care about me and I know that.”

Playing both nose guard and offensive left tackle last season for Elbert County, Dean was recognized as a first-team All-Region 8-AA offensive lineman. Yet, he is projected to play defensive end for IMG this season and eventually at the college level.

Throughout Dean’s recruiting process, including the short period following his decommitment from Georgia, the Bulldogs pressed for the large defensive end who is considered to have tremendous upside. And, in the end, it’s apparent that Georgia’s recruiting effort paid off.

“Georgia has shown they are committed to me, how they want to push me to go further in football—and I love that,” Dean said. "It is a relief to commit to Georgia. It is very exciting."

Notably, Dean would become Georgia’s first signee in at least the last 60 years who hailed from the nearby town of Elberton.