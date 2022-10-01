Who is singing the national anthem before the College Football Playoff National Championship?

The Georgia Bulldogs are hoping to win the title on Monday night against Alabama.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs have high hopes that they can end a national title drought that has gone on for more than four decades in Indianapolis on Monday night.

But before anything happens on the gridiron, the national anthem will ring out inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The singer for the national anthem will be Natalie Grant, a Christian music artist who is a nine-time Grammy Award nominee.

The College Football Playoff announced Grant as the performer for the national anthem in Monday night's championship game back in December.

A CFP release described Grant this way:

A five-time Gospel Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year, Grant has remained one of Christian music's top-selling artists with 42 Dove Award nominations and multiple No. 1 records and albums on the Billboard charts. Most recently, Grant launched her newest album No Stranger, which set a 20-year milestone and marked the biggest first-week debut of her career en route to becoming 2020's highest-selling album debut in her genre. An advocate for social justice, Grant is also the co-founder of Hope For Justice, an international non-profit organization with 32 offices spanning 10 countries that works to end modern-day slavery.

Additionally, the anthem will be signed by Indiana School for the Deaf student Kaylen Brown, a 12-year-old member of the middle school basketball team.