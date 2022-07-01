National Championship rooting map: Country divided on Alabama-Georgia rematch

In 2017, UGA was up 13-0 at halftime in the title game against Bama, before losing 26-23 in overtime.

ATLANTA — More than half of the country is rooting for a Georgia Bulldogs victory in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game against the University of Alabama. That's according to data compiled by an online betting site.

That means a lot of college football fans (in 19 states) wouldn't mind if the Crimson Tide took home another title -- their 19th. Alabama has won seven national championships since the Dawgs last won in 1980.

University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is 0-4 against his former boss, Nick Saban. In December, Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game 41-24. In 2017, UGA was up 13-0 at halftime in the title game against Bama, before losing 26-23 in overtime.

BetOnline.ag said the data used to determine who is cheering for what team is based on geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags.

Here’s a state by state map of who is rooting for who in the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/RZs9nk8TbH — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 9, 2022

Cheering on the Dawgs are our neighbors in Florida and the Carolinas. Much of the northwest is also pulling for a Bulldog victory, along with states in the northeast, including New York, Massachusetts and Maine.

For some reason, football fans across the southwestern states are all cheering on the Crimson Tide.

According to ESPN, UGA is a three-point favorite in the title game. The first time they met this season, Alabama was a six-point underdog.