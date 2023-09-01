CFP National Championship: When and where to watch TCU-Georgia

ATLANTA — UGA is set to square off against TCU or the 2023 CFP National Championship tonight at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Unfortunately, not everyone can hop on a plane to fly out to Los Angeles to be part of the festivities.
But never fear, there are plenty of watch parties being held around Atlanta and in Athens if you wish to experience all the excitement among a roaring crowd.
WATCH PARTIES IN METRO ATLANTA:
Stegeman Coliseum (Athens)
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
- Admission is free and is only open for UGA students, faculty, and staff
- Remember, only clear bags allowed
The Battery (Cobb County)
- Sports and Social Sports Bar will be hosting the event
- Doors open at 5 p.m.in the heart of The Battery
- Tickets are standing room only. You can get them here.
Park Tavern (Atlanta)
- Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
- DJ & Tailgate Buffet Included
- Tailgate & viewing party - $25 (though prices may increase)
- VIP table for 8 people - $500 Includes entry for eight people. (Only eight of these are available.)
Traffik Kitchen and Cocktails (Atlanta)
- Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Entry is free with RSVP until halftime
- Hookah, bottle specials and VIP sections are available
Dr. Scofflaw's at The Works (Atlanta)
- Official UGA Alumni Chapter watch party
- Arrive early to make sure you have a seat
If you decide to watch at home
- Kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. EST
- Watch/stream: ESPN and ESPN's streaming platforms
The CFP National Championship game between Georgia and TCU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.