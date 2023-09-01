CFP National Championship: When and where to watch TCU-Georgia

Not everyone can head to L.A. to watch the game in person but there's plenty of ways fans can watch together or at home.

ATLANTA — UGA is set to square off against TCU or the 2023 CFP National Championship tonight at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Unfortunately, not everyone can hop on a plane to fly out to Los Angeles to be part of the festivities.

But never fear, there are plenty of watch parties being held around Atlanta and in Athens if you wish to experience all the excitement among a roaring crowd.

WATCH PARTIES IN METRO ATLANTA:

Stegeman Coliseum (Athens)

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free and is only open for UGA students, faculty, and staff

Remember, only clear bags allowed

The Battery (Cobb County)

Sports and Social Sports Bar will be hosting the event

Doors open at 5 p.m.in the heart of The Battery

Tickets are standing room only. You can get them here.

Park Tavern (Atlanta)

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

DJ & Tailgate Buffet Included

Tailgate & viewing party - $25 (though prices may increase)

VIP table for 8 people - $500 Includes entry for eight people. (Only eight of these are available.)

Traffik Kitchen and Cocktails (Atlanta)

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Entry is free with RSVP until halftime

Hookah, bottle specials and VIP sections are available

Dr. Scofflaw's at The Works (Atlanta)

Official UGA Alumni Chapter watch party

Arrive early to make sure you have a seat

If you decide to watch at home

Kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. EST

Watch/stream: ESPN and ESPN's streaming platforms