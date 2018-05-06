The UGA baseball team's hopes of reaching the College World Series have officially vanquished.

On Monday, the Dawgs dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Duke at Foley Field and were eliminated from the Athens regional.

The opener was an 8-5 victory for Duke. A few hours later, the Blue Devils capped their comeback weekend by beating the Bulldogs again with an 8-4 triumph.

UGA had entered the day's action undefeated and needing only one victory to clinch a spot in next week's super-regional; and as the No. 8 national seed, the Dawgs would have hosted Texas Tech on Friday.

FINAL: Georgia falls to Duke 8-4 in the final game of the Athens Regional. Georgia finishes the season 39-21. pic.twitter.com/bLxFnW48FP — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) June 5, 2018

Instead, Texas Tech will play host to Duke next weekend. The teams will meet in a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (June 16-27).

Things looked positive for UGA at the start of Game 2. The Bulldogs quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead, repeating an early-lead pattern from the Game 1 defeat.

However, Duke found its offensive footing in the third inning, rocking UGA pitching for five runs in the frame. The Blue Devils would add one in the 7th and two in the 9th to clinch the regional victory.

All told, the Duke hitters cranked out four homers in the winner-take-all Game 2 (Jimmy Herron, Zack Cone, two from Griffin Conine).

From there, the Dawgs were continually playing catch-up. This wasn't an ideal strategy when combating Blue Devils starter Mitch Stallings, who allowed only three earned runs (four total) over seven strong innings.

© 2018 WXIA