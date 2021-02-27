Do you know new Georgia tight end Brock Bowers?

Brock Bowers will be an exciting player to watch for Georgia this season.

ATLANTA — Brock Bowers will be a freshman in the fall and will be fighting for playing time in the Georgia offense.

He is a 4-star tight end out of Napa, California. He is listed on the recruiting websites at 6’3, 225.

It was reported that he was able to clock a 4.5-second forty-time in high school. Georgia will use his speed in the offense in 2021.

