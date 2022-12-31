Guide | What to know for the Peach Bowl, Peach Drop on New Year's Eve

11Alive has all the details you need to know for the Peach Bowl and Peach Drop on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is busy this New Year's Weekend with two big events taking place, the Peach Bowl and the Peach Drop.

11Alive has gathered all the information people need to know about heading out for these events, including rules at Mercedez Benz Stadium and the increased security in Underground Atlanta.

Peach Bowl Information

Day: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Place: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Peach Drop Information

Day: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Place: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St

