x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Georgia Bulldogs

Guide | What to know for the Peach Bowl, Peach Drop on New Year's Eve

11Alive has all the details you need to know for the Peach Bowl and Peach Drop on Saturday.

More Videos

ATLANTA — Atlanta is busy this New Year's Weekend with two big events taking place, the Peach Bowl and the Peach Drop. 

11Alive has gathered all the information people need to know about heading out for these events, including rules at Mercedez Benz Stadium and the increased security in Underground Atlanta. 

Peach Bowl Information 

Day: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Place: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Send us your photos and videos at the game at (404) 885-7600 or submit them through Near Me on the 11Alive app, available on Apple and Google Play stores. 

Credit: Composite/Associated Press

Peach Drop Information 

Day: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Place: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St

Send us your photos and videos at the game at (404) 885-7600 or submit them through Near Me on the 11Alive app, available on Apple and Google Play stores.

Credit: WXIA

Other New Year's Eve Information 

Here are some other things to know for a great holiday in Georgia. 

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out