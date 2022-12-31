Guide | What to know for the Peach Bowl, Peach Drop on New Year's Eve

ATLANTA — Atlanta is busy this New Year's Weekend with two big events taking place, the Peach Bowl and the Peach Drop.
11Alive has gathered all the information people need to know about heading out for these events, including rules at Mercedez Benz Stadium and the increased security in Underground Atlanta.
Peach Bowl Information
Day: Saturday, Dec. 31
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Place: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Peach Drop Information
Day: Saturday, Dec. 31
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Place: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St
- Click here for free and paid ways to get to Underground Atlanta and to see who's performing.
- Click here for security details.
- Here's a video of the Peach being raised up on the the138-foot tower.
Other New Year's Eve Information
